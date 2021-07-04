Embrace C++ depth and complexity to discover just how much it can doC++ is notoriously difficult to master, but its wide-ranging capabilities have made it the most common language for gaming and commercial software applications. Even experienced users are typically unfamiliar with many advanced features, but the release of C++17 presents the perfect opportunity to explore the language's full capabilities. This new fourth edition of Professional C++ provides a code-intensive, solutions-oriented guide to everything C++ has to offer, including the newest tools and features in the latest release. Packed with practical instructions geared toward real-world programming, this book is the programmer's ideal opportunity to dig deeper into C++.Professional C++:Demonstrates how to think in C++ in order to maximize the language's far-reaching capabilities and develop effective solutionsExplains poorly understood elements, warns against pitfalls, and shares tips, tricks, and workarounds for efficiency and performancePresents a variety of challenging, real-world program segments versatile enough to plug into any projectHighlights the new features of C++17 including structured bindings, nested namespaces, constexpr if, and much moreFeatures in-depth discussions of new C++17 Standard Library features, such as string_view, optional, parallel algorithms, the file system API, and moreWrox Professional guides are written by working programmers to meet the real-world needs of programmers, developers, and IT professionals. Focused and relevant, they address the issues technology professionals face every day. They provide examples, practical solutions, and expert education in new technologies, all designed to help programmers do a better job.